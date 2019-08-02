|
|
Fernando Williams
1926-2019
Fernando H. Williams of Houston, Texas died Sunday July 28th at the age of 92. He was born in Brenham, TX on September 12th 1926 to Irene and Fernando Williams. At the age of 2, he moved to Houston and attended Wharton Elementary School, Lanier Junior High School and Lamar High School.
After high school graduation, at the age of 17, Fernando entered the Army Air Corps. He reached the rank of First Lieutenant and served as part of the post-WW II Occupation Force in Japan in 1946 and 1947. After leaving the service, which included a year at the University of Arkansas, he returned home to Houston and graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He then started his career with the City of Houston Planning Department, becoming Assistant Director of Planning under Ralph Ellifrit in the Houston City Planning Office. In 1958, he and his partner Harold Crawford started the firm of Williams & Crawford which was instrumental in the development of Houston over a 30 year period.
Fernando was an accomplished pilot and was happiest flying with his family or friends to any and all destinations. He certainly didn't need much of a reason to take to the sky such as flying to Fredericksburg for peaches instead of driving to the grocery store or taking a hop to a small airport diner in search of a great burger. He also enjoyed regular doubles tennis matches with friends and family alike. Fernando was an avid outdoorsman as well with a special affinity for bird hunting and skeet shooting. A trait that made him truly special was his ability to teach these things and many others to his children and grandchildren. Fernando was also a world class story teller and delighted in sharing his stories of his experiences over the years.
Fernando is survived by his wife Virginia Bartlett Williams who was the love of his life for over 50 years, four children, Sandy Janssen of Mesquite, Bruce Williams and his wife Susan of Houston, Harry Fouke and his wife Paige of Austin, Stacy Hyde and her husband Reid of Dallas. There are also many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss their "Nano". He is also preceded in death by his daughter Terri Pitrie of Kerrville.
A private burial service will be followed by a reception for friends and family at The Forest Club, 9950 Memorial Drive, on Friday, August 2 at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Amazing Place – amazingplacehouston.org.
FLY HIGH FERNANDO
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019