Ferne Judith Winograd
1942-2019
Ferne Judith Winograd, 77, devoted wife, caring mother, nana extraordinaire and thoughtful friend, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 after a 2 ½ year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Ferne will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 55 years, Joel, and her children, Alan Winograd, Steven Winograd (Jennifer), Sharyn Shirley and Jodi Schuleman (Andy). Ferne will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Sam Schuleman, Sage Shirley, Asher Schuleman, Cayla Winograd and Brynn Winograd, as well as her sister Janet Roberts. Ferne was preceded in death by her adoring parents Ida and Ted Roberts and her beloved grandson Seth Shirley.
Ferne grew up in Springfield, MA and graduated from Forsyth Dental Hygiene School. She was introduced to her husband, Joel, through one of her patients. Ferne was always passionate about community service and social justice. After moving to Houston in 1978, her first friend, Beverly Sufian, introduced her to National Council of Jewish Women. Ferne held many positions, including president, and received numerous awards. In the 90s she initiated the Donny Workman Memorial Lunch program at the Art League for people who were HIV positive or had AIDS. The program continues today but is inclusive of those with various illnesses.
Ferne practiced tikkun olam throughout her life. After joining Congregation Beth Israel, Ferne helped with shabbat play dates and was team leader of the AIDS Care Team, Second Family Care Team and The Gathering Place. She received the President's Volunteer Award for partnering with Interfaith CarePartners on those programs. Ferne volunteered on mitzvah day and held positions in Sisterhood. On many Sunday mornings, she could be found helping out at the temple's gift shop. Ferne supported the Count Me In program to help those with special needs or financial difficulties have a more meaningful Chanukah.
In recent years, Ferne enjoyed cruising and gambling with friends and playing mahjong with her Tuesday and Thursday groups. Ferne's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren whether watching movies, playing games or attending their school events.
We would like to thank Dr. David Fogelman of MD Anderson for his tremendous care and compassion, Rabbi David Lyon, her spiritual advisor and dear friend of 30+ years and many close friends who supported Ferne throughout her journey. Thank you to Keesha and Ann from Vantage Hospice whose kindness and empathy meant a lot to our family.
A memorial service for Ferne will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096.
Donations in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, National Council of Jewish Women www.ncjw.org/act/action/donate/ or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019