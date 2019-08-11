|
FIRUZAN ALIKADI WETHERHEAD
1941-2019
Firuzan Alikadi Wetherhead died Thursday, July 19, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a recent illness.
Firuzan and her twin sister Tuna were born in Istanbul, Turkey on November 26, 1941 to Fazil and Fatma Alikadi. Their older siblings, sister Suzan (White), brother Emal, sister Suna (Wilson), and brother Endir predeceased her. She is survived by Tuna Finley of Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.
Following their oldest sister Suzan, Firuzan, Suna and Tuna emigrated from Turkey to Iowa City, Iowa, where Firuzan graduated from Iowa City High School in 1961, and the University of Iowa in 1965.
In 1964, Firuzan married Henry "Hank" Beardsley, from whom she was later divorced. Their two sons, both of Houston, predeceased her, Warren in 2015 and James in 2017.
Firuzan is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard. A. Wetherhead, and by her step-children Don (Anita) Wetherhead, Ann E Wetherhead, and MJ Wetherhead (John Conway).
Visitation will be 4 to 6pm Thursday, August 15 at Waltrip Funeral Directors in Houston. A memorial service will be 12 noon Friday, August 16 at Chapelwood United Methodist Church – Fair Haven Community, 1330 Gessner, Houston, TX, 77055.
Please send any memorial donations in Fifi's name to NAMI Greater Houston, 9401 SW Fwy, Suite 1234, Houston Texas 77074 or via namigreaterhouston.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019