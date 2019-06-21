Fitzhugh Lee Duggan, Jr.

1931-2019

Fitzhugh Lee Duggan, Jr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 16, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1931 in Houston, Texas, to Fitzhugh Lee Duggan and wife Kathleen.

He graduated from Lamar High School in 1948, from Rice University in 1952 and from the University of Texas Law School in 1955. He served as a Counter Intelligence Corps Special Agent in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. After serving in the military, he began his legal career in private practice, and as an Assistant District Attorney for Harris County. He was elected to three terms in the Texas House of Representatives (58th, 59th and 60th Legislatures), representing Harris County from 1962-1967. He sponsored the bill for pre-need funeral services, which still benefits many people today. He also authored the bill which created a career ladder for nurses, establishing more stringent credentials for the nursing profession. He was appointed by then-governor Preston Smith to serve as Judge of the Harris County Court at Law No. One and served in that capacity until 1969, when he was appointed to the 182nd Judicial District Court in Houston, where he served from 1969-1981. He was then appointed to the First Court of Appeals, where he authored over 400 appellate civil opinions from 1981-1994. He was honored by the Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists as "Appellate Judge of the Year" for 1990-1991. As a member of Kiwanis for over 50 years, he served as Kiwanis President from 1976-1977. As a longtime member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, he taught Adult Sunday School for over 35 years. He was on the Board of Directors for The Shoulder (Drug Abuse & Rehabilitation Program) and on the Board of Trustees for the Tanglewood Homes Association from 1984-1986. He also served from 1970-1980 as Chairman of the Legislative Committee for the Judicial Section of the State Bar of Texas.

He is survived by his wife Annette, and his daughter Lynn Huet and husband Robert, and his son Fitzhugh Lee Duggan III (Doug) and wife Wendy; grandchildren Phil Huet, Lauren Huet Moos, Andrew Huet, Daniel Duggan, Rachel Duggan & Bethany Duggan.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 11:00AM at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Sanctuary, Houston, TX 77024.

In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be made to the . Published in Houston Chronicle from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary