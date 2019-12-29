|
|
Flora Lang
1925-2019
Flora "Florence" Kowis Lang passed away December 9, 2019. She was born in her parents' (Martin and Helen Kowis) home on July 6, 1925. She was the eldest of six children (Florence, Viola, Michael "Mike", Juanita "Nita", Catherine, and Ann). Her lifelong friends Ruth Popelka, and Marie Altazan accompanied her to school at Christ the King School and St. Agnes Academy. After graduating from St. Agnes Academy, Florence worked for the Bell Telephone Company in the billing department.
On June 7, 1947, she married Edward "Eddie" Lang. Together they raised six daughters (Lucia "Cia", Michelene "Mickey", Eileen, Helen, Mary, and Catherine "Cathy"). When Florence was not busy running around after her very active children, she volunteered countless hours of service to the Catholic Church. She served as sacristan at both St. Cecilia's Catholic Church and the Warren Chapel at St. Dominic's Retirement Village. For fun, Florence and Eddie enjoyed traveling, jogging and the good company of their Poker Party friends.
The last years of Florence's life were spent at St. Dominic Village Independent Living Facility, and Silverado. Florence's daughters would like to thank our Aunt Nita Rowe and the staffs of St. Dominic, Silverado, and Elder Adivisory Group for greatly enriching our Mother's last years.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband (Eddie Lang), parents (Martin and Helen Kowis), brother (Martin Michael Kowis), sisters ( Catherine Hollywood, and Ann Pope), and brothers-in-law (Timothy Hollywood and Marshall "Gil" Clark). She is survived by her daughters and their spouses (Lucia and Michael Gates, Michelene and Frederick Lopez, Eileen and Laura Baker, Helen Lang, Mary Lang and Richard Fournier, and Catherine Lang and Steven Freitas), her sisters and their spouses (Viola and Ralph Pokluda, and Juanita "Nita" and William "Ken" Rowe), sister-in-law (Virginia Clark), brother-in-law (William Pope), grandchildren and their spouses (Ryan Irion, Dan Irion and Liza Barrett, William and Sharon Gates, Andrea and Jeremy Schulman, Lindsey and Joseph Dacey, Ashleigh and Jeremy Tolliver, Stefan Lopez, Daniel Freitas and Samantha Freitas) and great grandchildren (Brendon Gates, Lucian Gates, Franklyn Gates, Jessica Schulman, Isaac Schulman, Cyrus Irion, Cash Irion, Brooklyn Tolliver, Jackson Tolliver, Nolan Dacey and Hannah Dacey).
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10:00 a.m. in the Warren Chapel at St. Dominic Village, 2401 Holcombe Bvd., Houston, TX with the burial at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, TX to follow the mass at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to the Annual Fund for the Dominican Sisters of Houston in support of retired Dominican Nuns. The website for donations is :https://domhou.org/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019