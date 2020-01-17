Home

POWERED BY

Services
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holman Street Baptist Church
3501 Holman Street,
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Holman Street Baptist Church
3501 Holman Street,
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Simon


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flora Simon Obituary
Dr. Flora Simon
1933-2020
Dr. Flora L. Banks Simon age 86 of Kendelton, TX., passed into the hands of our Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020 in her Pearland home. She is survived by her six children, Karan Simon Shelton, Thelma Wallace, Florida Dotson, Angelo Simon Jr. (Terry), Michael Simon (Joyce), and Leah Simon. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sat. January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77004, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Internment, Paradise North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Jack Yates Fabulous Fifties Alumni Assoc. for Dr Flora Simon Teaching Scholarship PO Box 8249 Houston, Texas 77288.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -