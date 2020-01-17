|
Dr. Flora Simon
1933-2020
Dr. Flora L. Banks Simon age 86 of Kendelton, TX., passed into the hands of our Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020 in her Pearland home. She is survived by her six children, Karan Simon Shelton, Thelma Wallace, Florida Dotson, Angelo Simon Jr. (Terry), Michael Simon (Joyce), and Leah Simon. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sat. January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77004, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Internment, Paradise North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Jack Yates Fabulous Fifties Alumni Assoc. for Dr Flora Simon Teaching Scholarship PO Box 8249 Houston, Texas 77288.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020