Florella McAllister
1930 - 2020
Florella Ann Pye McAllister
1930-2020
On the evening of September 7, 2020, our mother's long struggle with pain ended. She was 89.
Florella Ann Pye McAllister was born December 17, 1930 to Gordon William Pye and Etoile Faris Pye in Ennis, Texas. She graduated from Ennis High School in 1948 and from Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas, in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science. While in college, she met our father, E. Braden McAllister III, at Texas A&M. She completed her dietitian's internship at Charlotte Memorial Hospital in North Carolina in January 1953 and became the dietitian for the SMU athletic department. She reunited with our father after his return from Korea, and they married in February 1956. She resigned from her clinical dietitian position at M.D. Anderson to become a full-time mom to her two children. She returned to M. D. Anderson in 1976 and studied part-time to regain her status as a Texas licensed dietitian in 1984. She went on to work as a dietitian at several healthcare institutions to include Memorial Hermann at Memorial City and Spring Shadows Pines, before retiring from Bellaire General Hospital in 1996. In 2016, Braden, her husband of 60 years, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Mark McAllister, daughter, Sharon McAllister, granddaughters Becca and Julia McAllister, all of Texas, and her niece, Donna Kay Rizzuto of Virginia.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
