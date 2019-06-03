Florence "Flo" Fink

1931-2019

Florence "Flo" Fink, 88, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Muchowicz and her husband Mitch Muchowicz, and Lainie Gordon and her husband David Mincberg, and her granddaughter, Samantha Gordon Danner and her husband Matthew Danner.

Flo was born on May 10, 1931 to Rosalie and August Danburg in Houston. She was the eldest of seven children, and she helped her parents raise her siblings until she began having children of her own. She met her beloved husband, William "Billy" Fink, at a ball game in 1947. He was on leave from his Army service and she was still a student at San Jacinto High School. The couple married in 1951. After Billy's army service in the Korean war was complete in 1952, Flo and Billy moved to a recently-built house in Southwest Houston that, at that time, was considered to be out in the country; in the years to come, Houston would spring up around them. Flo and Billy lived in this same house for the rest of their lives and happily raised their children and grandchild there, often playing host to Flo's mother Rosalie and many other members of her large family. Flo dearly loved caring for all in her family, cooking, gardening, watching classic films and game shows on TV, listening to big band music, talking about her memories of the people and places of old Houston, and spending time with friends at her hair salon every Saturday. Flo was the consummate caretaker, always a source of unconditional love and encouragement to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank her long-time doctors Richard Jackson, MD and Stuart Solomon, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations to Houston Hospice or Jewish Family Service or the are welcome.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut, immediately followed by burial at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 N. Post Oak. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 3, 2019