1/
Florence Frisbee
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Ethel Bobrosky Frisbee
1934-2020
Florence Ethel Bobrosky Frisbee, 86, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Florence was born July 18, 1934 in Blairmore, Alberta, Canada. She was a long time active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Florence is preceded in death by her husband Donald O. Frisbee. She is survived by her daughters; Charis Cox and her husband Charles and Shauna Frisbee and her husband Peter Cohen, grandchildren; Charles H. Cox, Lauren K. Cox, Christopher J. Cox and Natalie K. Cox. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020, 3 P.M. at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. Florence along with her husband Donald will be inurned at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
7138628844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heights Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 15, 2020
My precious friend Florence since 1980. My Best friend — we talked every day sometimes twice a day. We shared our sadness and our joy. You will be missed so much. A void that will be impossible to fill.
Patsy.
Patsy
Friend
November 15, 2020
My precious friend Florence since 1980. My Best friend — we talked every day sometimes twice a day. We shared our sadness and our joy. You will be missed so much. A void that will be impossible to fill.
Patsy.
Patsy
Friend
November 12, 2020
I have such fond memories of Mrs Frisbee from my youth. Her home was always welcoming and she was invariably gracious and kind. She lived out her faith through her actions and showed love quietly by sharing of herself and serving others. Her example taught me so much as a young woman and she made me feel secure and welcome in a time in my life when that was very meaningful.
Teressa Janke
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved