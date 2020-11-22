Florence Ethel Bobrosky Frisbee
1934-2020
Florence Ethel Bobrosky Frisbee, 86, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Florence was born July 18, 1934 in Blairmore, Alberta, Canada. She was a long time active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Florence is preceded in death by her husband Donald O. Frisbee. She is survived by her daughters; Charis Cox and her husband Charles and Shauna Frisbee and her husband Peter Cohen, grandchildren; Charles H. Cox, Lauren K. Cox, Christopher J. Cox and Natalie K. Cox. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020, 3 P.M. at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. Florence along with her husband Donald will be inurned at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.