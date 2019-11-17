|
|
Florence L. Sivcoski
1930-2019
Florence was born in Wallis, Texas to Henry Nowak and Pearl Stella Twardowski on January 14, 1930. On July 22, 1950 Florence married the love of her life, Felix J. "Phil" Sivcoski and they remained married for 63 years. Florence is preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband Phil and her ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by five children; Phyllis "Teddi" Schroeder and husband Myron, Deborah Denise Sivcoski, Stephen Gerard Sivcoski, Lisa Noel Stuart and husband Jim and Paul Jaime Sivcoski and spouse Noi. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Scott Salyer and Scott's wife Crystal, Jarek Stuart and Shannon Sivcoski, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St., Houston, Texas 77018. Pall Bearers will be Jim Stuart, Jarek Stuart, Myron Schroeder, Scott Salyer, Wayne Lee, and Jude Sivcoski. Burial will take place Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:15 am at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019