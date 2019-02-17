Florene Williamson

1923-2019

Florene (Flo) Williamson, 95, passed away February 5, 2019. Flo was born in Gonzales, Texas on October 29, 1923 to Luther Bishop and Claudia (Letbetter) Martin. The Great Depression brought her family to Houston, where she lived out her life, developing a life-long love of music, travel, and adventure – including skydiving on her 80th birthday. No less important was her strong Christian faith. She served in many positions of church leadership from an early age and always enjoyed being part of the choir. Flo achieved a successful 45-year banking career, which began at age 18 at National Bank of Commerce and included 16 years in El Paso, Texas, where she assisted in the development of First City Bank-West. A people person extraordinaire, she was resilient, endlessly optimistic, and taught her children and grandchildren the importance of constructive communication. She is survived by three daughters, Patty Ellis and husband Walter, Barbara Martin and husband Charles, and Claudia Williamson; and by six grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Goldsby, Hilary (Arturo) Bazan, Brigham (Tanja) Martin, Courtney Martin, Beau Martin, Andrew (Melissa) Kemendo; 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and Rose Morris, her devoted and longtime caregiver. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Height's Presbyterian Church, 240 W. 18th St., Houston, TX 77008, with a private family burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heights Presbyterian Church, Opera in the Heights, 1703 Heights Blvd. Houston, Texas, 77008, or to a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary