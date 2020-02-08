Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clayton Funeral and Cemetery Services
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-4446
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Clayton Funeral Home
5530 W. Broadway
Pearland, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
2209 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florine Bachmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florine Bachmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florine Bachmeyer Obituary
Florine Bachmeyer
1927-2020
Florine Bachmeyer, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Survived by her husband, George W. Bachmeyer and family.
The visitation and Rosary for Florine will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 3:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will take place Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581 with Father Jose Alonso officiating. Interment will take place at Sealy Cemetery in Sealy, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -