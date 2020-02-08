|
|
Florine Bachmeyer
1927-2020
Florine Bachmeyer, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Survived by her husband, George W. Bachmeyer and family.
The visitation and Rosary for Florine will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 3:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will take place Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2209 Old Alvin Rd., Pearland, Texas 77581 with Father Jose Alonso officiating. Interment will take place at Sealy Cemetery in Sealy, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020