Floyd Vernon Bennett
1932-2020
Floyd Vernon Bennett of Sugarland, Texas passed away peacefully on 19 March 2020, in Sugarland Texas, at the age of 87. Floyd was born in Chesterfield County, Virginia to Harvey Thomas Bennett and Florence Estelle Skinner on August 31, 1932. He was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia, and received a B.S. degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Virginia Tech University in 1954. Floyd married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Dale on Dec 26, 1952.
From an early age, Floyd developed a fascination and passion for the heavens and often dreamed of man ultimately going to the moon and returning safely. Following a brief career with NACA at Langley Laboratories, Floyd brought his young family to Houston, Texas in 1962, to be a part of the NASA Apollo program, which would be the beginning of a long and distinguished career, including the culmination of his lifelong dream for man to reach the moon. Floyd's many accomplishments, awards, and contributions include the MSC Certificate of Commendation (1969), NASA Exceptional Service Medal in 1970 (commemorating his team's remarkable contributions to the Apollo 12 pinpoint landing), the designation of a critical Apollo 15 landmark as "Bennett Hill", Rockwell Engineer of the Year (1990), and numerous other awards and citations throughout the Apollo and Shuttle Programs. As an active member of his local Rotary Club Chapter, Floyd was awarded the Rotary National Award for Space Achievement Foundation in 2007. Floyd's key contributions to the Apollo program have also been acknowledged in numerous books and publications by historians, Apollo astronauts, and NASA Mission Control leaders. In 2017, Floyd published his personal memoir, "They're Going to the Moon in My Lifetime", in which he expressed his great fortune in working with the "…Apollo team members on this grand venture of mankind's reach to our Earth's Moon".
During his early time in Houston, Floyd was an avid participant in water skiing, bowling, and backgammon, and a long-time fan of the Houston Astros, Rockets, Oilers, and Texans. He was devoted to his loving and supportive wife, and later in life, he and Carolyn were fortunate enough to travel extensively throughout the US and Europe, and spend time with their four grandchildren.
Floyd is preceded in death by Harvey T Bennett, Florence S Bennett, Hazel Bennett, Harvey Bennett Jr, Herbert Bennett, Nelson Bennett, and Jackie Bennett.
Floyd is survived by his wife Carolyn Bennett, his children Vern and Cindy Bennett, and Todd and Terry Bennett, his grandchildren Kendall Tart, Gage Bennett, Taylor Bennett, and Madison Bennett, and great grand-daughter Gracelyn Marie Tart.
In light of current health and safety concerns, memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, fond memories and words of condolence may be submitted online at Legacy.com/Obituaries.
