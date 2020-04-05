|
|
Floyd Robert Janek
1933-2020
Floyd Robert Janek, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 25, 1933, in Crosby, Texas, to Robert and Rosalie Janek. Floyd played football for Sam Houston State University on a football scholarship and was also an active member of the ROTC. He graduated with honors with a BA degree in 1955. Floyd married his college sweetheart, Janet, in Huntsville, Texas, in October 1955; they were married over 64 years. Floyd was also a veteran of the US Army, where he served as 1st Lieutenant in the Army Artillery Branch from 1955 to 1957. He then went on to have a 35-year career in various procurement positions in the Oil Exploration and Production Field with Shell Oil Company. After retiring from Shell Oil Company, his love of traveling took him and Janet too many destinations around the world. Floyd knew no strangers and loved to talk with any and every one he met along the way. He enjoyed playing canasta with friends and poker with his Shell Retired Buddies. He also loved family gatherings. Floyd held many roles in the community, such as Quitman, Texas School Board Member, worked with the Cy Fair Sports Association, and organized and was President of the Champions Cove Homeowner's Association. He was a participant in the Shell Retired Club as well as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Floyd was a Charter Member at the Lakewood United Methodist Church.
Floyd was preceded in death by his father Robert Adolf Janek, mother Rosalie Josephine Janek, and sister Georgia Ann Smesny.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, daughter Kathy and husband Terry Frost, daughter Vicki Kuciemba, son Randy Janek, and daughter Patti and husband Greg Toller. Grandchildren, Nathan Frost and wife Lara, Keith Frost, Larry Kuciemba Jr., Rusty Kuciemba and wife Wuisayo, Nicholas Janek, Mitchell Toller and wife Morgan, Matthew Toller. Great-grandchildren, Jensen Frost, Hudson Frost, Liberty Kuciemba, Rebel Kuciemba, and Katarzyna Kuciemba and sister, Rowena Janek Anderson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Auberge at Cypresswood for their compassionate and loving care to Mr. Floyd, as they called him.
A memorial service is planned for a future date at Lakewood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lakewood United Methodist Church, 11330 Louetta Road, Houston, Texas 77070.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020