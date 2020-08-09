Floyd Joseph Krennerich1936-2020FLOYD JOSEPH KRENNERICH, age 83, native of New Orleans, LA, passed away August 5, 2020. Loving husband of 37 years, to the late Beverly Hymel Krennerich, loving companion of 24 years to his Lady Friend Dora Guerrero, and beloved father of Wayne (Jan) Krennerich, Janis Krennerich Camp, Cheryl Krennerich McGarrah. Son of the late Walter Emile Krennerich, Sr. and Eugenia Dieck Krennerich, brother of the late Walter Krennerich Jr., Merrill Krennerich, Emile Krennerich, LeRoy aka Lee Krennerich. Grandfather to Emily Krennerich, Laura (Aaron) Cummins, Sarah Krennerich, Grant Camp, Allison Camp, Kyle McGarrah, Caleb McGarrah, Claire McGarrah, Great-Grandfather to Delia Cummins, Jones Cummins and Uncle to several nieces and nephews, Brother-in-law of Joan Krennerich. Floyd served in the Naval Air Reserves. Floyd began his career as a Steamship Agent in New Orleans in the 1950's. Floyd later joined Behring International in the late 1960's as an International Freight Forwarder in the New Orleans office, later transferring to Houston, TX where he held the position of VP – Ocean – Western Division. In 1984, Floyd co-founded Krennerich Shipping Company with his brother Lee with the company later known as Krennerich International, Inc., retiring in 2005 at age 68. He was an active member of St. Matthew The Evangelist Catholic Church, Inwood Country Club and later Hearthstone Country Club where he played golf several times a week until his illness prevented him playing. The family will receive friends at 10:00AM Monday, August 10, 2020 followed by the Catholic Funeral Mass service at 10:30AM, St. Matthew The Evangelist Catholic Church, 9915 Hollister, Houston, TX 77040. Interment will be held privately for the family. Donations in his name may be sent to VFW or St. Matthew The Evangelist. Flowers are also welcome. Please remember to have a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.