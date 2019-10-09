|
|
Floyd Jeffery Lane, Sr.
1944-2019
Floyd Jeffery Lane passed away a few moments after 1am, Saturday morning. He was 75. "Jeff" lived with the effects of Parkinson's Disease for more than a decade, and did so with considerable grace and dignity. Unfortunately, over recent months, the condition progressed, and his body eventually succumbed.
Jeff was a gentle soul, easy going, looking for the humor in just about everything. He had a sarcastic or tongue-in-cheek comment for any occasion and could elicit a smile or a chuckle from most who knew him. Even right up to the very end.
Jeff loved his family dearly and was the perfect provider, his children wanting for nothing. He was blessed to have been married for more than 50 years to the one love of his life, Jody Reidmiller.
Jeff was born in Houston and lived there nearly all his days. He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. He attended Texas Tech University as well as the University of Houston. His career included several stops with companies in the oil field service industry, most notably Gray Tool Company and The Wood Group. Much of his work included designing valves for oil production both on-shore and off. Often he was part of the teams that sold the fruits of his labor, and such work took him around the globe to China, the Middle East, Scotland and spots in South America.
He was fascinated with physics and technology, and generally how things work. As a teenager, he loved working on cars. In his late twenties and early thirties, he taught himself a little guitar and took up photography. He had a few 35mm cameras and built a dark room in the garage where he could develop and enlarge the subjects he would capture in the lens. When the computer boom hit, he took on the additional duty as his company's IT guy before we all knew what those were.
Once he retired, Jeff took up woodturning and became quite proficient making bowls, pens, bottle stoppers and more, until his hands and his focus no longer had the stamina to maintain such projects.
Jeff is survived by son, Floyd Jeffery Lane, Jr.; daughter Cindy Lane, and daughter-in-law, Liz Torres; brother William Lane and his wife Theresa; brother Roger and his wife, M.J.; brother-in-law Dennis Reidmiller and his wife Ann; sister-in-law Barbara Stegmann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Jeff was preceded in death by wife Jo Ann Lane Reidmiller; by father Floyd B. Lane, and mother Vivian Lane; by father-in-law Joseph Reidmiller and mother-in-law Mildred E. Sneed Reidmiller, and brother-in-law Jimmy Reidmiller.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Schmidt Funeral Home at 1344 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494. It is just south of I-10 off of Hwy 99. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019