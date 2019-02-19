Home

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Fairbanks Cemetery.
Floyd Telschow Sr. Obituary
Floyd A. Telschow, Sr.
1935-2019

Floyd Allen Telschow, Sr. was born in Fairbanks, Texas on May 31, 1935, and passed away in Houston, Texas on February 13, 2019. He graduated from Cy-Fair High School in 1953, and then served active duty in the U.S. Army from 1557-1959, with honorable discharge. Floyd faithfully worked for Folger's Coffee Co. for 16 years, and for Uncle Ben's Rice for 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Letha Telschow.
Floyd is survived by his son, Floyd A. Telschow, Jr.; his grandsons, Tate Telschow and Tyler Telschow; great-granddaughter, Ellizabeth Telschow; his brother, Edward "Buddy" Telschow and wife Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for a visitation from 5-8pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065. A funeral service for Floyd will be held in the Klein Funeral Home chapel at 10am on Friday, February 22, 2019, with burial to follow in Fairbanks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
