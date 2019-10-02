|
|
Forrest James "Chuck" Allen
1925-2019
Chuck Allen, 93, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1925 in Salisbury, North Carolina to Forrest James Allen Sr. and Theresa McCubbins Allen.
When Chuck was two years old, the family moved to Arlington, Texas where he grew up. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1942 at the age of 16.
That fall he enrolled in North Texas Agricultural College. When he reached his 17th birthday shortly afterward, in October, he joined the United States Marine Corps, signing up for the duration of World War II. He spent two years in the South Pacific during the war where he served on Guadalcanal, Guam and Iwo Jima. He was wounded on Iwo Jima and awarded a Purple Heart. He served until WWII ended in 1945, but he was a Marine at heart and in spirit for
his entire life.
Chuck returned to Arlington at the end of the war and again he enrolled at North Texas Agricultural College (now the University of Texas/Arlington) in 1946, where he spent two years, then he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Chuck was a registered professional engineer in Texas and he spent his career involved internationally in the oil well drilling business. Chuck retired from Amoco International Oil Co. in 1987 and continued working as a consulting engineer through 2008. He was active in AAODC, IADC and SPE, professional
engineering associations. Chuck's avocation, for many years, was his "Dry Creek Arabians" horse farm located near Tomball. He enjoyed caring for the horses, dogs, cats, goats and any other critters that showed up. He also enjoyed doing the hard work it took to build the place up and maintain it.
Chuck and Barbara Jane Gwyn were married on July 3,1946. They had four children, Theresa Allen Mysing (fiancé Byron Wingo), J. Michael Allen (Jean
Anne), Richard D. Allen and Melissa J. Allen. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sara Fears, second wife, Carolyn Gemra Allen and infant great- granddaughter, Luna Marie Allen. Survivors include his first wife, Barbara Gwyn Allen, their four children, six grandchildren and seven great granddaughters.
The memorial service for Chuck will be held at Klein Funeral Home, 1400 W. Main, Tomball, Texas at 2:00 PM Friday October 4, 2019. Visitation and gathering will begin at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the organizations of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019