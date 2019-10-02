Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
For more information about
Forrest Allen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest Allen


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Forrest James "Chuck" Allen
1925-2019
Chuck Allen, 93, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1925 in Salisbury, North Carolina to Forrest James Allen Sr. and Theresa McCubbins Allen.
When Chuck was two years old, the family moved to Arlington, Texas where he grew up. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1942 at the age of 16.
That fall he enrolled in North Texas Agricultural College. When he reached his 17th birthday shortly afterward, in October, he joined the United States Marine Corps, signing up for the duration of World War II. He spent two years in the South Pacific during the war where he served on Guadalcanal, Guam and Iwo Jima. He was wounded on Iwo Jima and awarded a Purple Heart. He served until WWII ended in 1945, but he was a Marine at heart and in spirit for
his entire life.
Chuck returned to Arlington at the end of the war and again he enrolled at North Texas Agricultural College (now the University of Texas/Arlington) in 1946, where he spent two years, then he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Chuck was a registered professional engineer in Texas and he spent his career involved internationally in the oil well drilling business. Chuck retired from Amoco International Oil Co. in 1987 and continued working as a consulting engineer through 2008. He was active in AAODC, IADC and SPE, professional
engineering associations. Chuck's avocation, for many years, was his "Dry Creek Arabians" horse farm located near Tomball. He enjoyed caring for the horses, dogs, cats, goats and any other critters that showed up. He also enjoyed doing the hard work it took to build the place up and maintain it.
Chuck and Barbara Jane Gwyn were married on July 3,1946. They had four children, Theresa Allen Mysing (fiancé Byron Wingo), J. Michael Allen (Jean
Anne), Richard D. Allen and Melissa J. Allen. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sara Fears, second wife, Carolyn Gemra Allen and infant great- granddaughter, Luna Marie Allen. Survivors include his first wife, Barbara Gwyn Allen, their four children, six grandchildren and seven great granddaughters.
The memorial service for Chuck will be held at Klein Funeral Home, 1400 W. Main, Tomball, Texas at 2:00 PM Friday October 4, 2019. Visitation and gathering will begin at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the organizations of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Forrest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now