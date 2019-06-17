Forrest Henson, Jr.

1940-2019

Forrest Henson, Jr. passed away on Saturday, the 15th of June 2019, in Houston. He was 78 years of age.

Forrest was born on the 20th of June 1940, in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, North Carolina. Forrest graduated from Western Kentucky University, and worked for B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City, Kentucky and in Akron, Ohio. On the 1st of May 1986, he founded JTS Enterprises, Inc., located in Houston, Texas, where he was known as a world-wide expert in the Chlor-alkali, EDC/VCM/PVC industry.

Forrest was an active member of Houston's First Baptist Church. Forrest's focus was mission work in both India and Kenya, where he worked diligently to establish schools, after school programs, churches, and training for pastors. The establishment and sustainability of Chandigarh Baptist School in northern India was his love and was the primary source of his mission efforts since 2004. Forrest was a member of the Board of Directors of BiblicalTraining, serving the organization as Treasurer and contributing to the development of free Biblical training for pastors and lay people. Having a deep love for the church and the people of Houston, Forrest devoted many hours of service to the Salvation Army and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Forrest was preceded in death in 2005 by his wife, Gaye Henson; and his parents, Forrest Henson, Sr. and Virginia Edwards Henson. Forrest is survived by his wife, Dr. Ann Henson; his three daughters, Jean (Craig) Allison of Bellville, Toni (Mike) Darnall of Benton, Kentucky, Stephanie (Keith) Fowlkes of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rachel) Jett, Beth Allison, Elijah Allison, Amelia Fowlkes, Darius Fowlkes, and Dax Fowlkes; and one great-granddaughter, Maddyx Jett; his sister, Sue (W. Terry) Henson Strange, of Louisville, Kentucky; and two nieces, Sara Strange and Jennifer Atchison. Forrest is also survived by one stepson, Mike Daugherty, and one stepdaughter, Alisa (Todd) Hardman; and nine step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandson.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 19th of June, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock on Thursday morning, the 20th of June, at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway in Houston, where Pastor Gregg Mott will officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent foyer.

At a later date the family will gather for a private inurnment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Forrest's name be directed to Houston's First Baptist Church Mission Fund; 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX, 77024; or to the .

Please visit Mr. Henson's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary