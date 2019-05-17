Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
3511 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
3511 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX
Fotios Lorentzatos Obituary
Fotios Lorentzatos
1931-2019
Fotios Lorentzatos passed away on Wednesday, the 15th of May 2019, in Houston. He was 88 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this weekend's Sunday edition.
The funeral service is to be conducted at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 20th of May, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard in Houston, following a visitation which will commence at half-past nine o'clock.
Interment will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Woodlawn Garden of Memories in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a Makaria luncheon at the Martell Hall, adjacent to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, this weekend's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Mr. Lorentzatos' online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019
