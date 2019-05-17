Fotios Lorentzatos

1931-2019

Fotios Lorentzatos passed away on Wednesday, the 15th of May 2019, in Houston. He was 88 years of age.

A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this weekend's Sunday edition.

The funeral service is to be conducted at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 20th of May, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard in Houston, following a visitation which will commence at half-past nine o'clock.

Interment will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Woodlawn Garden of Memories in Houston.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a Makaria luncheon at the Martell Hall, adjacent to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, this weekend's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019