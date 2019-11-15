|
|
Franchelle Plumhoff
1918-2019
"In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." For Franchelle Plumhoff, it was both. On Wednesday, the 12th of November 2019, at 101-years-old, Franchelle passed away peacefully in her sleep and entered the gates of heaven. She had a rich and full life, blessed with an abundance of faith, family, friends, and strong genes.
One of four children, Franchelle was born to Ed and Minnie Williams on the 19th of March 1918, in Maypearl, Texas. She spent much of her childhood in Waxahachie; and after high school graduation, Franchelle joined her beloved siblings - Atrella, Porter and Edward in Houston, where she worked for a local advertising agency. Gifted with a steel trap mind well into her later years, she often recalled passing Friday afternoons at the 'picture show' on Main Street and attending the opening of the famed Shamrock Hotel. She also fondly remembered Valentine's Day 1948 when her soon-to-be-husband, Walter A. Plumhoff, proposed at the Rice Hotel ballroom with a ring hidden in box of chocolates.
On the 10th of April 1948, Franchelle married Walter, also of Waxahachie, after dating only three months. They were married until Walter's death in March 1998, two weeks shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Franchelle and Walter lived in Highland Village until 1958 when they settled in the Hunters Creek neighborhood of Memorial. There they planted their roots, raised two boys, and enjoyed being part of the community.
Franchelle loved entertaining in her home and was known as a talented cook. She also played bridge often at Lakeside Country Club and was an active member of the Blue Bird Circle and Grace Presbyterian Church. Her biggest love, however, was her family. Franchelle's affection for her siblings never wavered, even after she survived them by forty years. She was completely devoted to her husband, the love of her life; and her two sons, Craig and Charlie, whom she adored. She also had the good fortune to watch all four grandchildren grow up and meet all seven of her great-grandchildren.
Left to celebrate Franchelle's long and full life are her sons, Craig Plumhoff and his wife Mary Leslie, Charlie Plumhoff and his wife Trinka; four grandchildren, Mary Kristen Valentine, Jonathan Plumhoff, Chuck Plumhoff, and Jamie Plumhoff, along with their spouses; and her seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 16th of November, in The Chapel of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue on the church campus to be announced during the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The Blue Bird Circle, Attn: Treasurer, 615 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77006 (www.thebluebirdcircle.com/support/); or to the .
Please visit Mrs. Plumhoff's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019