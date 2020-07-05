Frances Leazar Butler
1922-2020
Frances Leazar Butler, born June 13, 1922, in Jewett (Leon County), TX., to Charles M. and Robbie Cameron Leazar. She passed away June 30, 2020. Frances married Thomas Robert Butler, Sr. in 1943 and was married 63 years until his death. Preceded in death by parents, husband, son (Charles William), two sisters and three brothers, two nephews, and one niece.
Survived by son, Thomas R. Butler, Jr., daughter-in-law, Carolyn, (Charles' wife), five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews.
Frances worked at Galena Park High School as a secretary 24 years.
She was a resident of Galena Park and founding member of Galena Park Methodist Church since 1950 where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of UMW,TEL Sunday School Class, Hilltoppers, Fun Club, Eighty Eight Club, AARP, City Seniors, and Heritage Hall.
"If I had a problem needing help of any kind, several special friends were always there: John Tisdale, Joy Butler, Frances Dean, Jack Brown, Paul and Gayle Henry and Robin, Steve and Mary Yee, Robert Pruitt, and Bob Clowers. They were amazing, may God bless them. I can't forget all my precious friends at the Church and the Centers, you know who you are! Thank you for your friendship and helping me get through rough times."
In celebration of her life, the family will honor her wishes to have a private service.
The family would like to thank Home Care Assistance, Theracare Home Health, Traditions Health Hospice, and her devoted caregivers Joyce McCaffety, Adell Scott, Shirley Scott, and Melissa Vaughan. We would also like to thank the First Baptist Church of Jacinto City and the Believers Class for their love and support. Instead of customary remembrances, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society
.