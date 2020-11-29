1/1
Frances Harmon
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Pressly Harmon
1926-2020
Frances Pressly Harmon was born to Maurene McLellan and Francis Henry Pressly in Corpus Christi on the 10th of September 1926, and passed away in Houston on Friday, the 27th of November 2020. She was 94 years of age.
Frances spent most of her childhood in San Antonio before attending Southwestern University. She subsequently moved to Houston and was employed at Exxon and Shell Oil, among other workplaces.
In 1959, she married Paul Harmon and had two children, Laura and Bill. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Frances served many years as a volunteer for local civic organizations, including Houston Ballet, Houston Museum of Natural Science, and Meals on Wheels, and tutored elementary school children. She also had a passion for reading and traveled extensively.
Frances is survived by her husband, Paul Harmon; her daughter, Laura Harmon of Charlotte, North Carolina; and her son, Bill Harmon of Houston.
The family will gather for a private memorial service in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
Please visit Mrs. Harmon's online memorial tribute at GeoH.Lewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved