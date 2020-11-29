Frances Pressly Harmon
1926-2020
Frances Pressly Harmon was born to Maurene McLellan and Francis Henry Pressly in Corpus Christi on the 10th of September 1926, and passed away in Houston on Friday, the 27th of November 2020. She was 94 years of age.
Frances spent most of her childhood in San Antonio before attending Southwestern University. She subsequently moved to Houston and was employed at Exxon and Shell Oil, among other workplaces.
In 1959, she married Paul Harmon and had two children, Laura and Bill. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Frances served many years as a volunteer for local civic organizations, including Houston Ballet, Houston Museum of Natural Science, and Meals on Wheels, and tutored elementary school children. She also had a passion for reading and traveled extensively.
Frances is survived by her husband, Paul Harmon; her daughter, Laura Harmon of Charlotte, North Carolina; and her son, Bill Harmon of Houston.
The family will gather for a private memorial service in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
Please visit Mrs. Harmon's online memorial tribute at GeoH.Lewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.