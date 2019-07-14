Frances Johnson Ebarb

1927-2019

Frances Johnson Ebarb passed away peacefully on Thursday, the 11 of July 2019, after a long and meaningful life. She was 92 years of age.

She was born in Pacific Grove, California, on the 20th of February 1927, to Edgar Johnson and Ruth Hanson. Although born in California, she grew up in Brazoria, Texas, where she lived until her marriage in 1948.

She enjoyed reading, older movies, bridge, attending to her yard, taking morning walks, and the company of her beloved friends and children. At age 65 she graduated from University of St. Thomas with a Business Degree. She had been active in a local neighborhood civic club, the Republican Women's club, and impressed everyone in her later years with her continuing activity, choosing to remain employed doing secretarial work well into her late 80's.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gilbert "Buddy" Ebarb Jr; her parents, Edgar Johnson and Ruth Hanson Johnson; her younger sisters, Shirley Johnson Greenslate and Ruthie Johnson Coale; and her youngest son, Brian Ebarb. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Lazzara, Deborah Duty; and son, Gilbert "Gil" Ebarb III.

The Ebarb family would like to express their profound gratitude to all her beloved friends who so appreciated her company, and all the wonderful caregivers who were able to attend to her needs over the years. A special thank you to "Visiting Angels" of Stafford and other caregivers who grew in their affection for her and attended so wonderfully to her needs over the in recent months. She was greatly beloved and appreciated by all her friends, and all who came to know and love her will surely miss her.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 15th of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at half-past six o'clock.

A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 16th of July, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9900 Stella Link Road in Houston, where Fr. Tom Smithson, Pastor, will celebrate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby fellowship hall.

The Rite of Committal will follow at one o'clock that afternoon, at Old Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas, where Frances' body will be laid to rest along with many of her family.

Please visit Frances' online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019