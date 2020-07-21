Frances M. Montalvo1929-2020Frances Mae Montalvo (91) passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Pasadena Funeral Chapel with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10727 Hartsook St., Houston. Interment at Houston National Cemetery. The family extends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the caregivers at The Cottages of Clear Lake in League City and Heart to Heart Hospice Houston.