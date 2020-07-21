1/1
Frances Montalvo
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Frances M. Montalvo
1929-2020
Frances Mae Montalvo (91) passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Pasadena Funeral Chapel with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10727 Hartsook St., Houston. Interment at Houston National Cemetery. The family extends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the caregivers at The Cottages of Clear Lake in League City and Heart to Heart Hospice Houston.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pasadena Funeral Home
JUL
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Pasadena Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Pasadena Funeral Home
2203 PASADENA BLVD
Pasadena, TX 77502
7134736206
