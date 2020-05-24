Frances Nolen
1937-2020
Frances Louise DeMoss Nolen was born in Dallas, Texas on the 10th of July 1937, and died in Houston on Wednesday, the 20th of May 2020. In her nearly 83 years, she made the world and everyone who knew and loved her better. She was a loving supportive wife, a warm and nurturing mother, and a wonderful sister. Her own mother would often tell others that Frances was the best person she had ever known. Frances loved and achingly missed her father, who died in 1977, until her death. Frances was the best and happiest grandmother. She was social, outgoing, and truly loved by her family and many friends.
Frances grew up in Dallas, Victoria, and McKinney. She was the first member of her family to go to college. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from North Texas State University. Later in life she earned a Master of Education degree.
On the 27th of July 1962, she married the love of her life Chuck Nolen. At that time, he was a student at North Texas State, who had already spent years touring the United States playing his trumpet in popular bands of the era. Frances fell in love with him, fell in love with the sound of his horn, and fell in love with the music he loved – big band Jazz. They had two sons together. She was by his side the night he died in 2012.
Frances was a proud public-school teacher. She loved books and young children. For much of her teaching career she was an elementary school librarian. In the mid-1960's the family moved to Chuck's home state of Alabama. There, Frances taught in Opp and later Headland. In 1971 the family moved to Houston, and Frances continued her career as a teacher by joining HISD. She taught at several elementary schools over the next 13 years, ending her career as the Coordinator for the Children's Literature Center at Briargrove Elementary, which was a magnet program center that she had conceived of and developed. Upon her retirement, the district awarded her a Certificate of Merit for her years of service.
Frances worked tirelessly to instill in her students the joy of reading. She taught poor kids, middle class kids, and the privileged, she taught white kids, black kids, Asian kids, Hispanic kids, and kids from every type of family, and she never saw a difference. They were all children who needed a smiling happy face, lots of love, encouragement, and a hug.
In retirement, Frances volunteered for many years with Child Advocates and The Children's Assessment Center. She visited elementary schools and volunteered to read to young students. Frances believed in kindness, joy, and always hope. She was as loved as any person could be loved and gave her love freely to anyone whose heart was open to receive it. Frances loved Jesus Christ and loved others whether or not they did too. She firmly believed in heaven and knew that when she died, she would be reunited with her husband, dad, mother, and all of those she loved so much who had gone before her.
Frances spent 40 years suffering the ravages of rheumatoid arthritis. Despite the pain, artificial joints, frequent hospitalizations, an amputation, and her disabilities, Frances did everything for as long as she could do anything. That was Frances Nolen.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Chuck Nolen; her father, H.A. Pete DeMoss and mother, Mattie Maye DeMoss. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Nolen and Rand Nolen; her daughters-in-law, Pam Nolen and Diane Nolen; her granddaughters, Alexandra Nolen and Samantha Nolen; her brother, Doug DeMoss, his wife Kathryn DeMoss, and her nephews Todd and Brent DeMoss.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from two o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 31st of May, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The family will gather for a private interment at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, the 1st of June.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The Children's Assessment Center Foundation, 2500 Bolsover Street, Houston, TX, 77005.
