Services McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home 4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING Houston , TX 77021-2937 (713) 659-7618 Service 11:00 AM McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home 4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING Houston , TX 77021-2937

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances S. Richardson

1922-2019

Frances Schultz Richardson passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2019. She was 97 years of age. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 15, 1922 to Willie V. Schultz and Minnie Hammons. She was one of two children. She was affectionately known as "Gizz, Mom, Nanaw, Gigi and Foxy Fran" to her family and friends.

She graduated from Phillis Wheatley High School. After her high school graduation, she and her brother Lindsey attended Prairie View Normal College. While attending Prairie View, she met and married her husband, Leon A. Richardson Sr., son of the late C. F. Richardson Sr., founder and publisher of the Houston Informer and Houston Defender newspapers. While attending Prairie View, her brother had a life ending illness and she had to transfer to Texas Southern University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1941. In 1955, she was awarded a Master of Education degree from Texas Southern University. She also had post graduate work at the University of Colorado (1949 and 1950), Texas Southern University (1972 and 1975) , University of Houston (1976), Texas A and M University (1973) .

She started her career in education with the Houston Independent School District. During her 42 year career with HISD, she shared her professional and personal skills in the following assignments: a classroom teacher at Bruce Elementary and McDade Elementary, teacher in charge of an elementary school reading center, and learning disabilities specialist. She also served as a reading consultant, an instructional specialist, an instructional supervisor in HISD Area IV. She was also asked to serve as a principal of Turner Elementary school.

Due to her dedicated education service and performance, she received awards as an Outstanding Instructional Supervisor, Teaching for Excellence, Administrator of the Year HISD AREA IV and numerous certificates for workshop/conference committee leadership/participation and organization. She was a member of many educational organizations: International Reading Association, Texas Association for the Improvement of Reading, Texas State Council of International Reading Association, Texas Southern University Reading Council, Houston Council of Education, Phi Delta Kappa, Houston Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Association for Children with Learning Disabilities, and Association for Early Childhood Education, HASA and Gulf coast Reading Association.

It was her mission to use all of this instructional knowledge to help students to overcome any reading deficiencies. She was dedicated to this mission.

She was a member and supported several professional and civic organizations: The Top Ladies of Distinction, Riverside Civic Club, Boy Scouts of America, Sheltering Arms, The Ensemble Theatre Guild, Park Beautification Committee, Texas Southern University Class of 1955, The Riverside General Hospital Auxiliary and the Houston Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

She began her spiritual service as a child, adolescent and adult at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church. She and her family moved to another area in Houston where they joined a developing house of worship. That house of worship became the University Presbyterian Church in 1965 where she and her husband were some of the co-founding members. She served on several of the University Presbyterian committees while her husband served as a church elder and treasurer.

Some of her favorite activities were: crossword puzzles, calligraphy, cake decorating and floral arrangement. Just as entertaining were line dancing, reading, music, and tennis.

A gathering with the Jubilee Pokeno Club at the House of Kyle was a part of her monthly schedule. She rarely missed an invitation for an "outing" for a fine dining experience.

She looked forward to every Daytime Delta committee meeting as well as any gathering with her Delta Sigma Theta Sorors. The TSU Alumni Class of 1955 bus journeys to casinos served as a scholarship fundraiser and a fun event.

A weekly jaunt to a movie theatre was a fun event. Also, a week was not complete until she purchased a "Quick Pick" with family or friends.

She also delighted in "An occasional investment and fellowship with the TSU Alumni, other friends and neighbors at several casinos".

She especially enjoyed and cherished all family time.

Mrs. Frances S. Richardson is survived by her loving family of two sons, Leon Jr. and wife Nita, Russell and wife Vanessa; three grandchildren, Chico and wife Erin, Ray and wife Katie and Brittany; six great grandchildren, Marlowe, Miles, Joaquin, Paloma, Rylea and Jaxon; cousins, Stephanie and husband Damon, Lawrencetta and husband Claude, Ronnie, Rosalind as well as other relatives and her friends.

Her service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Rose Eileen Niles, Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, officiating. The interment will be held at Paradise North Cemetery (Houston, TX). In lieu of flowers please send donations to Frances S. Richardson College Scholarship, Houston Alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 20, 2019