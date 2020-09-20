1/1
Frances Sandoval
Frances M. Sandoval
1930-2020
Frances Morales Sandoval, beloved mother, wife, sister, co-worker, and friend passed away September 16, 2020. She was born in Houston on April 2, 1930 and grew up in West End. She attended Ben Milam Elementary, George Washington Junior High School and graduated from Sam Houston High School (class of 1950). She married Gilbert A. Sandoval on November 19, 1951. She was employed by Star Furniture and Deluxe Check Printers before she retired. She was a member of St. Theresa Church for over 50 years and attended church faithfully every Saturday evening.
After retiring, she travelled throughout the United States and Europe, always taking pictures of her friends and landmarks. She had a passion for helping others especially the poor. She was a volunteer at the Little Flower Thrift Store, other church organizations and helped those in need. Later, her interests kept her active with a variety of groups at All Saints Third Learning and Milroy Park Ladies Group (whom she loved). An avid animal lover, Frances was known throughout her life for her love of dogs, including Mr. Buddy. Although hindered recently by some physical setbacks, Frances kept going until the very end-a life well lived.
She is preceded in death by parents Jacinta Ortega Morales and Joaquin Morales, husband Gilbert A. Sandoval and daughter Teresa A. Sandoval, sisters Janie Reynosa, Martha Chapa, Mary Salais, Simon Trujillo, Henrietta Ortiz, Alice Valles and brother Ambrose Morales.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving daughter Sandra Sandoval and son-in-law John Q.A. Johnson IV, many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and a host of friends.
The visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home. The rosary will be held that evening at 7:00pm in the funeral chapel. It will be live streamed from the funeral home's Facebook page. A celebration of the Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, September 22 at 12:00pm at St. Theresa Church with Father Phil Lloyd, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Reyna, Richard Jernigan, Steven Garza, Steven Trujillo, and John Q. A. Johnson IV. Honorary pallbearers are Catherine Swilley, Aurelia Mills, Ann Cox, Margarita Salazar and the Milroy Park Ladies Group, and the Little Flower Thrift Store Volunteers.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
SEP
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. Theresa Church
Funeral services provided by
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
7138696261
