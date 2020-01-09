|
|
Frances Teeple Snell
1921-2020
Frances Teeple Snell, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, the fifth of January, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas on the seventeenth of September, 1921 to Louise Sims Teeple and Charles Sloan Teeple, Jr. She grew up in the Highland Park school system, losing her father when she was 8. Her mother continued to raise their four children in Dallas. Frances went on to be graduated in 1943 from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky with a degree in Biology and went to work shortly afterwards for Magnolia Oil, returning to Dallas. Upon her mother's untimely death, she moved to Chicago, Illinois to be closer to the family lake house on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. It was in Chicago that she met her beloved husband of 59 years, the late Seward Snell. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to the Hartford, Connecticut area before moving to Houston in 1958. At college, she became known by "Teep", an abbreviation of her maiden name. She was a true athlete, playing guard for the women's basketball team at Highland Park High School and later at Centre College. Later in life, she would often beat her kids in a game of HORSE, despite being the shortest in the family. She achieved legendary status with the family by swimming the 2 miles across Lake Geneva non-stop, with a boat following her for safety. In tennis circles, she was officially known as the ringer because she would play in brackets a decade lower than her age, and told her family she would have hoped to play professional tennis if she had started the sport earlier. Seward called her Coach. Another favorite pastime was traveling the globe with her husband, having visited five of the seven continents during her lifetime. Frances loved and served in her church, Memorial Drive Presbyterian which she joined shortly after moving to Houston. She actively assisted in running the church's Lunch Bunch for babies and toddlers until her first grandchild was born. She was also an active member and leader of the Chapter ED of P.E.O. and achieved much praise as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, running outdoor campouts like a professional. Frances touched so many people's lives because of the way she lived and cared for others. She adored her children and grandchildren, attending as many of their events as possible and hosting them at the lake in Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Seward Snell, her son Robert Madison Snell, her older brother Charles Sloan Teeple III, and her twin brother Howell Sims Teeple. She is survived by her older sister, Emily Ann Maas, her daughters Melinda Snell (David Elder), Sarah Snell (James Blackwell) and Beth Gleason (Greg) along with her dear daughter-in-law Elizabeth Smith Snell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: Michael, Scott and Alexandra Elder; Charlie Snell and Adelaide Blanford (Ben); and Gregory, Grant, Faith and Geoffrey Gleason as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at noon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the chapel at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston. In lieu of the usual remembrances, the family requests donations to her alma mater which may be sent to: In memory of Frances Snell, Centre College
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020