|
|
Frances Spiller
1938-2019
Funeral Services for Frances Spiller of Richmond, TX will be held on September 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel in Rosenberg. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Monty Blair Montgomery will officiate the services.
Frances was born to John and Frances Pucek and passed away on September 15, 2019 at her home in Pecan Grove - Richmond, Texas.
She grew up in Richmond, Texas where she attended and graduated from Lamar High School.
She married her husband of 62 years, Van Spiller, in 1957. They have three children: Kelly Spiller, Sandra Spiller-Dawson, and Diane Spiller.
Frances had a love for music and dancing. She especially loved Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson. She was a true animal lover with a special kindred spirit for them. Frances also had a green thumb and loved gardening. She was creative person and enjoyed crafting. She also enjoyed bowling and tennis. She has three grandchildren: David Spiller, Matthew Spiller, and Saige Dawson. She was always a very proud, involved and loving Nana.
Frances is preceded in her death by her parents, her sisters: Lillie Lyons, Valasta Bohot, Olga Grisbe, Bessie Lane and Rose Cole, and brothers: John Jr., Elhart, and Tony Pucek.
Frances is survived by her favorite dance partner Van; her three children: Kelly, Sandra and Diane, daughter-in-law Jeanette Burley; grandchildren: David, Matthew and Saige; sister: Barbara Schneider. She also leaves behind nieces and a nephew, many great nieces and great nephews; and many loving friends.
Pallbearers will be David Spiller, Matthew Spiller, Ken Byrum, John Pytel, Jack Pytel and Kevin Kelley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Syd Dawson and Bill Ballint.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019