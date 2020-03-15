|
|
Frances St. John Parker
1947-2020
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral of Frances St. John Parker, known as "Tan." Frances "Tan" St. John Parker passed away March 11, 2020, peacefully after a brief and stoic battle with cancer. Born in Houston, Texas, January 2, 1947, to Frances and Earl Wills, she was the little sister of Jim Wills. They moved to Silsbee where she graduated from Silsbee High in 1965. She later graduated from the University of Houston in 1968, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Tan studied art and was a gifted painter. When Tan wasn't painting, she sewed and embroidered. Her real passion was the world of miniature arts and crafts. She was always crafting beautiful and finely detailed miniature scenes of fantasy and whimsy, tiny houses with still life scenes, and dollhouses. Tan enjoyed keeping up with the Astros, the Rockets, and the Texans. She loved to garden and kept a beautiful and serene backyard at her home in Spring Valley. She was a great cook as well and will be remembered by many for her delicious shrimp dip that she made on special occasions. Tan was a loving mother to her children, Courtney Whitworth and Philip Parker and their spouses David and Stephanie. She especially loved her role as "Grams" to her 4 grandchildren: Parker, Kendall, Paige, and Jack. Tan enjoyed family beach time surrounded by her grandchildren in Galveston, and she particularly enjoyed the Pirate's Beach July 4th parade where she could display her decorating talent. Tan will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at Memorial Oaks Cemetary,13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, on March 16, 2020, at 10 am. Reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020