Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map

Frances St. John Parker


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances St. John Parker Obituary
Frances St. John Parker
1947-2020
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral of Frances St. John Parker, known as "Tan." Frances "Tan" St. John Parker passed away March 11, 2020, peacefully after a brief and stoic battle with cancer. Born in Houston, Texas, January 2, 1947, to Frances and Earl Wills, she was the little sister of Jim Wills. They moved to Silsbee where she graduated from Silsbee High in 1965. She later graduated from the University of Houston in 1968, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Tan studied art and was a gifted painter. When Tan wasn't painting, she sewed and embroidered. Her real passion was the world of miniature arts and crafts. She was always crafting beautiful and finely detailed miniature scenes of fantasy and whimsy, tiny houses with still life scenes, and dollhouses. Tan enjoyed keeping up with the Astros, the Rockets, and the Texans. She loved to garden and kept a beautiful and serene backyard at her home in Spring Valley. She was a great cook as well and will be remembered by many for her delicious shrimp dip that she made on special occasions. Tan was a loving mother to her children, Courtney Whitworth and Philip Parker and their spouses David and Stephanie. She especially loved her role as "Grams" to her 4 grandchildren: Parker, Kendall, Paige, and Jack. Tan enjoyed family beach time surrounded by her grandchildren in Galveston, and she particularly enjoyed the Pirate's Beach July 4th parade where she could display her decorating talent. Tan will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at Memorial Oaks Cemetary,13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079, on March 16, 2020, at 10 am. Reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -