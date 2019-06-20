Home

Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Lakewood Yacht Club
2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive
Seabrook, TX
Frances Sue "Suzie" Rogers
1942-2019
Frances Sue (Suzie) Rogers went to heaven on June 18, 2019. Suzie was born in Knox City, Texas, on February 8, 1942, the daughter of Vannah Sue and James Emmel Perdue, who both preceded her in death. Suzie attended Texas Tech University and later became a flight attendant for Trans-Texas Airways and gave birth to daughter Rachel Nicole (Nicki) Osina. In 1984, Suzie met the love of her life, Yandell (Tog) Rogers, while working at Ridgway's. They were married on July 11, 1987 in Houston and spent 32 wonderful years together.
For Suzie, family was her life. She treated all of her and Tog's children as her own and was never happier than when in the company of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the company of her beloved "Ya-Ya Sisters."
Suzie is survived by husband Tog, children Nicki Osina (Aspen), Leslie Rogers (Houston), Yandell and Dee Rogers (Kemah), Laura and Jerry Braun (Dallas) and Matthew and Cambrey Rogers (Clear Lake). She will be missed by her grandchildren Jenna and Jeff Bissell, Megan Stanke, Madison Stanke, Hannah Braun, Caroline Braun, Lindsay Braun, Wiley Rogers, Zane Rogers, Brooke Scott, Ian Farley and Lauren Rogers. Her beloved dog, Zubie, will miss her constant attention.
Suzie is also survived by her siblings Elaine Stapleton, Sharon Brown, Kay Hall and Jimmy and Vicki Rogers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2109 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, both at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, in Webster, Texas. A reception following the funeral will be held at Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive, in Seabrook, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 20, 2019
