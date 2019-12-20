|
Frances Myers Tatum
1932-2019
Frances Myers Tatum, 87, died peacefully with her family beside her on Sunday, December 15. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 10 am at Westbury Baptist Church in Houston.
Frances was born in Castor, Louisiana on September 29, 1932. She was a graduate of Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University. She taught four and five year olds for 10 years at Shreve City Baptist Church in Shreveport and for 24 years at Westbury Baptist Church Day School in Houston. Her primary vocation, however, was as a devoted mother and wife. She loved to sew, cook and do ceramics, and enjoyed sharing those talents with other people. She was a faithful member of Westbury Baptist Church for over 40 years, serving in many different roles there, and was deeply connected to her Fellowship Sunday School class.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Van Cleeve Myers and Chloteel Sutton Myers; her husband of 62 years, James Dalton Tatum. She is survived by daughter Cindy Tatum, and son David Tatum and his wife Dorisanne Cooper, and their son, Frances' grandson, Adam Cooper Tatum.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019