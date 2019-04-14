Home

Klein Funeral Home - Klein
1400 West Main
Klein, TX 77379
281-320-2674
Frances Watson
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Champion Forest Baptist Church
15555 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Frances Watson

Frances Irene Watson
1944-2019
Frances Irene Watson went home to be with her Lord on April 10th, 2019, while surrounded by children and grandchildren. Born in Ashland, Illinois, Fran was one of ten children. Preceded in death by Arlin R. Watson, husband of 44 years. She is survived by daughters: Jillayne Magness and husband James, Laura Kelly and husband Kevin, Paige Martinez and husband Chris; her son Mark; and thirteen precious grandchildren. Funeral to be held on Tuesday, April 16th, 10 a.m. Champion Forest Baptist Church, 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
