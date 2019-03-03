Francine S. Petruzzi

1925-2019

Francine S. Petruzzi, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was 93 years old.

A native New Yorker, Fran was born in Brooklyn, New York and has resided in Houston over 50 years.

She was predeceased by her parents and beloved Aunt Julia and Uncle Louis, and by her beloved husband Dan. She is survived by her sons, James D. Petruzzi and John M. Petruzzi. She is also survived by her two daughters in law, Wendy G. Petruzzi and Norma H. Petruzzi and by six granddaughters, Victoria, Natalie, Laura, Emma, Julia and Anna. She is also survived by her special friends Rita Fiakpui and Judith Sloan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Raised in a brownstone built by her grandfather in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Fran was a summa cum laude graduate from Barnard College in New York and the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University. She met her husband Dan at Columbia and they were married over 55 years. She had previously attended Packer Institute, Hunter College and the Middlebury School for Language. After graduate school, she worked at the New York Times covering the Metropolitan Museum. She eventually arrived at her true love of literature and taught high school English in New York, New Jersey and Houston for over 40 years. She was the yearbook advisor for high school from 1961 to well into the 1990's. An early riser, she made breakfast for her family every school day and dinner after coming home. Then, while watching her favorite political TV shows and news programs, read and graded papers every night.

She was a tireless worker who really loved her teaching. Well after retirement, she continued to have former students stop her at restaurants who remembered her classes and Brooklyn accent.

She spent many summers travelling throughout her life and after retirement, she and Dan made numerous trips in North America and Europe enjoying river cruises in Europe, natural wonders in the U.S., and many other cultural spots in Europe.

She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers Esther, Stella, and Jackie who kept the conversation going as she liked it.

A private burial service will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spring Branch Education Foundation or .