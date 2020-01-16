Home

Francis Ackermann


1927 - 2020
Francis Ackermann Obituary
Francis A. Ackermann
1927-2020
Francis Alvin Ackermann, 93, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.
Son of the late Frank Anthony Ackermann and Mariá Sharp, Francis is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ellen Tabary Ackermann. He is also survived by his five children: Pattie (Leda) Ackermann, Lori Ackermann Powell, Judy (Troy) Fischer, Bradley (Roseanne) Ackermann and Barbara Ackermann. Additionally, Francis is survived by his younger brother Marvin (June) Ackermann and many devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his godchild. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Mack (Lorraine) Ackermann.
Francis was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Texaco moved his family to Houston and he retired from Texaco in 1986. He was an avid model train lover and a member of the San Jacinto Model Train Association
A special thank you the staff of Legend Oaks Healthcare for their loving care and support.
Funeral Services will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
