More Obituaries for Francis Hathorn
Francis Hathorn


1935 - 2019
Francis Hathorn Obituary
Francis Norman "Frank" Hathorn
1935-2019
Francis Norman Hathorn (Frank), 84, died Wednesday, December 5, 2019 at Memorial City Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX following a 12 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Carolyn (Tate) Hathorn, his 5 children (Carrie, Bob, Janelle, Phyllis, Tim) their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Born in Austin, raised in Huntsville, TX. He is the son of John Brodus Hathorn and Carrie Hathorn Hoech, raised by Carrie Hathorn Hoech and Herbert Hoech. He lived an incredible life as a pilot, banker, husband, father, and grandfather. Frank attended Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for many years and most recently as an officer. He had a strong faith in God which was first and foremost in his life. Frank will be incredible missed and always remembered through those he has impacted throughout his years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
