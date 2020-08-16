Dr. Francis Joseph Kane, Jr.

1929-2020

Dr. Francis Joseph Kane, Jr., aged 91, died peacefully at his home on August 3, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

Francis, known as Frank to family and friends, was born on March 29,1929 in New York City, New York. He grew up during the Great Depression, where he learned the value of hard work, devotion to family, and giving back to those who are less fortunate than he. Frank was a devout Catholic and his faith was the core of his incredible strength and determination to make the world a better place.

Frank received his undergraduate degree at the Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, and went on to study Medicine at the New York Medical College in New York City. He was the first graduate of Iona College to attend Medical School.

Frank met the love of his life, Mary Patricia Dougherty, during his medical internship at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. In 1955, Frank and Mary Patricia were married, and immediately stationed in the Panama Canal Zone as a Flight Surgeon for the U.S Air Force during the end of the Korean War. It was here that they started a family that would eventually grow to include seven children. When his service tour was completed, they returned to Hartford CT, where he completed his Residency Training at the Institute of Living.

Frank had an active and inquiring mind, and an appetite for continuous learning that led him to begin his career in Academic Medicine as an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1961. He formed life long friendships with other Psychiatrists and Researchers who shared his passion to understand the Biology of the brain and the Neuroendocrine system, which they suspected had a great deal to do with the symptoms of many Mental disorders they were observing in their patients. Frank always enjoyed teaching the Medical Students, Residents, and Fellows, because he knew that they would be the future of Psychiatry. He passed on the spark of curiosity to look for and try to unravel the many complex mysteries of the brain, in order to better help the patients who were suffering from these illnesses. He published numerous articles over the years, to share his knowledge and observations to other Psychiatrists, always hoping to advance the field and ease the suffering of patients they were treating.

During his career, Frank held senior positions at prestigious medical institutions including the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Baylor College of Medicine and Methodist Hospital in Houston, and Emory University Department of Psychiatry in Atlanta. He also ran the Psychiatric services in at least 4 Veterans Administration Hospitals in the South and worked on the Forensic Unit at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, Georgia. His colleagues remarked on his ability to stay cool in crisis situations, which had a calming effect for them also. He was too humble to draw attention to himself, but all around him knew he was a giant of a man, who gave so much to the profession of Psychiatry and life in general, due to his indomitable spirit. He enjoyed working well into his late 80's when his various health issues began to take their toll.

He was well known for his love of travel, food, and swimming. He was extremely widely read and had an astonishing memory. Both Frank and Mary Patricia loved nothing better than having the family gathered around for food, fun and laughter.

He is preceded in death by his Wife, Mary Patricia, his Daughter, Ellen, and his Brother, David. He is survived by his two sisters, Rosemary Kane and Anne Kane; his six children: Mary McIlhone (husband John), Francis J. Kane, III (wife Shelby), Katie Kane, Elizabeth Easley, Cecelia Kane MD, and Theresa Cline; and his six grandchildren Francesca, Ansley, Ryan, Tiffany, Meghan, and Evan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Dougherty Sisters Scholarship fund at Misericordia University, 301 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612 for the attention of Mark Dipippa. (mdipippa@misericordia.edu)

A small funeral mass was held for the immediate family and plans for a Memorial service will be arranged at a later date when family and friends will be able to travel and attend the festivities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store