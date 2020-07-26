1/1
Francisco Ramirez
1962 - 2020
Francisco Javier Ramirez
1962-2020
Francisco Javier "Frank the Tank" Ramirez beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend bid us farewell on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at the age of 58.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sebastiana Ramirez, his first wife Adelfa Ramirez, and brother Alberto Ramirez. Frank is survived by his wife Yazmin Garcia, his Children Alvaro Javier, Alba Lucia, Valery Yazmin, his daughter-in-law Claudia Ofelia, his grandchildren Andrea Adelfa and Francisco Javier, and his faithful companion Peanuts, as well as many other family members such as brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
He was born in Ahualulco, San Luis Potosi, Mexico and was the eighth child of a family of fifteen children. Raised by his loving parents whom from a very early age he learned the value of family hard work and education. From shining shoes or selling chiclets in Monterrey, Mexico. To being the first child in his family to attend high school, graduating with honors and attend college. To starting his own company in Houston, TX.
Frank was known for his work ethic, strong family values and generosity. He enjoyed helping people succeed in life and encouraged them to do their best. He was proud of his professional accomplishments, enjoyed cooking for family and friends, drawing and designing, but his overall pride and joy was his children and grandchildren.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Our condolences to the family. With the promise Jehova gives us we will see him again.
Antonia Marino
Friend
