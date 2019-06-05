|
Francisco
Villanueva Jr.
1934-2019
Francisco Villanueva Jr., age 84, stepped from this world to his home in heaven on June 2, 2019. Born to Francisco and Eulogia Villanueva Sr. He is survived by his children Estaban Villanueva, Renée M. Leighton and husband Brian D. Leighton, Francisco Villanueva III, Patricia Miller and husband David Ray, Alfredo Villanueva and Rosann R. Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife Rosita Villanueva and his parents. In honor of our father's memory, bright, festive colors are requested. No black please—casual, comfortable attire. No shorts, no flip-flops. For a more detailed obituary, see www.woodlawnfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019