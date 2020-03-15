|
|
Francois Jean Frederic Hindlet
1951-2020
Francois Jean Frederic Hindlet, born February 1, 1951 in Paris France to George and Liliane Hindlet passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 69 after a courageous fight with cancer. He went peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children.
Francois was quite well known in the geophysics circles of the oil and gas field, he worked for several major oil companies and traveled extensively for his work. He was an avid runner and tennis player and loved going on adventures in the outdoors. He was also a long-standing fan of the Houston Grand Opera and anything related to the arts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Joanne and their 3 children, Nicholas, and wife Cathy, Andrew and Audrey. He also was fortunate to be able to spend time with his granddaughter Liliane June who came into our lives in June 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079, from 3 – 6 PM. Please consult the website at www.DettlingFuneral.com for further information and to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Francois' name to his favorite radio station KPFT (@https://kpft.org/donate/).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020