Frank Charles
Chovanec
1935-2019
Frank Charles Chovanec, age 84, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. Frank was born in Fayetteville, Texas on June 5, 1935. He was the third of five children born to Charles and Marcella Chovanec.
Frank served as a Heavy Weapons Infantryman in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. Following honorable discharge, he moved to Houston and began a career at the JMH Supermarket No. 5 in West University Place where his loyal service to the community approached 50 years.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Chovanec. Frank is survived by his wife, Alice, of 48 years; daughters Frances (Tim) Miller, Rose (Mark) Michalec, Carolyn Chovanec, and Marilyn (Dawlett) Dawlett; grandchildren Morgan, Julia and Jarett Michalec, Leah and Ethan Dawlett, and Matthew Miller; also survived by sisters Georgia Kossa and Mary Mueller, and brother Edward Chovanec.
Visitation will be Sunday 9/22 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by rosary at 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday 9/23 at 10 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway in Houston, Texas, followed by reception and then the Right of Committal at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, Texas or to the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019