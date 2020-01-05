|
Frank Cole
1941-2019
Frank Cole passed away on December 22, 2019, with his family by his side. Frank was born on July 22, 1941 in Houston, Texas. Frank graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and served in the United States Marine Corps and USMC inactive reserves. In 1962, Frank joined an oil field equipment and services company, Davis-Lynch, Inc., and attended night school at University of Houston to complete his degree in mechanical engineering. Frank served Davis-Lynch in a number of capacities and was VP of Operations before retiring in 2010.
In 1999, Frank began a 20-year battle with cancer and inspired many with his faith and strength. Frank was survived by his wife Betty; daughter Sheilla Renée Jones and husband Jeff Monroe Jones, and their two children Anna Renée and Zach Monroe; and son Frank Jason Cole and wife Lauren Elizabeth Cole, and their two children Cierra Grace and Landon James. He was also survived by his sister Linda Earnest and brother Larry Sanchez as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church of Sugar Land, on January 11th at 1:30 p.m., followed by burial with military honors at Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the UH Cougar Pride or Cougar Promise Scholarship Foundations.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020