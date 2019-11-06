|
Frank D. Collora
1954-2019
Native Houstonian Frank D. Collora, 65 lost his 8 year battle with cancer on Nov 2. Frank lived life to the fullest and made many friends along the way, including the many animals that he rescued and cared for. Frank is survived by his daughter Kaitlen Marie Collora; life companion Susanna Yanko; sister Connie Collora and her husband Robert; and dearest friends Julie Harvell and Dale Williams. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-4:00PM with a Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E Main Street (518), League City, Texas.
