Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Collora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Collora


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Collora Obituary
Frank D. Collora
1954-2019
Native Houstonian Frank D. Collora, 65 lost his 8 year battle with cancer on Nov 2. Frank lived life to the fullest and made many friends along the way, including the many animals that he rescued and cared for. Frank is survived by his daughter Kaitlen Marie Collora; life companion Susanna Yanko; sister Connie Collora and her husband Robert; and dearest friends Julie Harvell and Dale Williams. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-4:00PM with a Memorial Service at 4:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E Main Street (518), League City, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -