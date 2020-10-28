Frank C. Fisher, Jr.1940-2020Franklin C. Fisher, Jr. passed away the 23rd of October 2020 after a sudden and short illness. Frank was 80 years young. Born a country boy in Brenham, Texas on July 22, 1940, and the second child to Franklin C. Fisher, and Bo-Peep Seelhorst Fisher. Frank always said he had a great childhood growing up in Brenham amidst family, playing football at Brenham High School, going on to play football at Texas A & M, and then achieving his law degree at UT Austin. His was a diverse businessman and strategist through the years using his law knowledge to guide him into a host of businesses, which included oil and gas in more recent years. Frank was a brilliant and talented man who shared his knowledge with many. He never turned anyone away that wanted to learn something new…he was a great teacher and mentor to many. He was a family man who loved fishing, driving his boat on Lake Livingston with boyish abandon, while listening to country western music and singing along to the top of his lungs. He loved to dance, crack jokes, and was always up for deep and lengthy conversations about anything. To many he will be remembered, (in the words of several friends) as a man "with a heart of gold" and "remember his Frank-ness and sense of humor". Frank is survived by his wife, Connie, son Franklin, stepsons Marcus and wife Kelly, Dayton and wife Andrea, stepdaughter Danica, seven grandchildren, and leaves behind his beloved sister Sandra and husband Tom, as well as numerous family and friends. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 beginning with a visitation from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the life celebration beginning at 2:30 and followed by a graveside tribute. The family requests the use of masks (mandatory by the facility rules) as well as safety and social distancing for attendees. In these difficult times the family encourages your participation of "Frank's life celebration" either on "Facebook Live" and on the facilities website listed below.