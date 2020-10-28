1/1
Frank Fisher Jr.
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Frank C. Fisher, Jr.
1940-2020
Franklin C. Fisher, Jr. passed away the 23rd of October 2020 after a sudden and short illness. Frank was 80 years young. Born a country boy in Brenham, Texas on July 22, 1940, and the second child to Franklin C. Fisher, and Bo-Peep Seelhorst Fisher. Frank always said he had a great childhood growing up in Brenham amidst family, playing football at Brenham High School, going on to play football at Texas A & M, and then achieving his law degree at UT Austin. His was a diverse businessman and strategist through the years using his law knowledge to guide him into a host of businesses, which included oil and gas in more recent years. Frank was a brilliant and talented man who shared his knowledge with many. He never turned anyone away that wanted to learn something new…he was a great teacher and mentor to many. He was a family man who loved fishing, driving his boat on Lake Livingston with boyish abandon, while listening to country western music and singing along to the top of his lungs. He loved to dance, crack jokes, and was always up for deep and lengthy conversations about anything. To many he will be remembered, (in the words of several friends) as a man "with a heart of gold" and "remember his Frank-ness and sense of humor". Frank is survived by his wife, Connie, son Franklin, stepsons Marcus and wife Kelly, Dayton and wife Andrea, stepdaughter Danica, seven grandchildren, and leaves behind his beloved sister Sandra and husband Tom, as well as numerous family and friends. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 beginning with a visitation from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the life celebration beginning at 2:30 and followed by a graveside tribute. The family requests the use of masks (mandatory by the facility rules) as well as safety and social distancing for attendees. In these difficult times the family encourages your participation of "Frank's life celebration" either on "Facebook Live" and on the facilities website listed below.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
2814496511
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 27, 2020
Sending love to Frank’s entire family and all those who loved and were loved by him. That’s a Lot of people!

What a great, kind, and generous man!

I will always remember fishing with him, and throwing live fish we’d caught to the dolphins on Port Aransas Bay.

Blessing to you as well, ConnieMom as you continue the adventure of life. Love You!
Matthew Woodhill
Friend
October 27, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers! He was a very good man and Ron remembers going fishing with him and working along side of him on the mini homes. When we heard the news we were very shocked and heart broken!! He will truly be missed by both of us!
Marian and Ron Gilbert
Ronald and Marian Gilbert
Friend
October 27, 2020
Frank was a sweet heart, always bring people into the fold, not meeting a stranger. It's hard to believe that he is not here with us, is presence was huge and he will always be remembered as a kind soul. He will be forever remembered.
Brenda Battaglia
Friend
October 27, 2020
I only met Frank once or twice. But from the pictures on Facebook and your stories, he seemed like a great man who made you really happy. I am so sorry he was taken so soon. Love you and will be praying that in the days to come, you will find peace and comfort.
Jewell Britt
Friend
October 27, 2020
Sending love & prayers to Connie & the entire family. Frank was a very sweet guy.
Mindy & Scott Laird
Friend
October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
I learned much about this man from many diverse experiences. Frank was on a mission throughout the years I’ve known him. If he was giving advise, it was best to just listen. He always had a purpose, whether it was where the Redfish were likely to be located, or why a certain politician was or was not suited for the job. Frank and I got along just fine because I respected him and I believe he respected me. We had so many common interests; Fishing, story telling, joking around, building houses, the oil patch, politics, country boys, and many private serious issues we discussed while sitting in his boat on the back bay in Rockport. I must not forget to say that I always knew the importance Frank placed on his wife, Connie. I knew this because, more than once, he ought right told me!
Other things I know about him: Frank was a researcher. He was a curious man always looking for a better way to accomplish what some people would think impossible. Frank was a devout Christian man. He obviously was brought up to, and believed in God. As an example, dinner time taught me of his Christian beliefs. Frank’s way of saying the Blessings before the meal were, in themselves, a window into this man.
I will miss my friend Frank.
Bob Cox
Friend
October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
I didn’t know Frank, but I know from your pictures that you two were so much in love, and that he made you happy. I am so sorry for your loss, Connie, and I pray for comfort for you.
Kathie Brooks
Friend
