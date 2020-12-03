Frank Fotorny
1926-2020
Frank Fotorny - a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to so very many passed peacefully into eternal life on November 20, 2020 at the Richard A. Anderson Veterans Home, Houston, TX. Frank was born in Endicott, NY, January 1, 1926 to Russian immigrants. Frank was a corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps 7th Air Tactical Communications Squadron, serving two tours as a radio operator and controller. He served bravely in the Pacific theater – Luzon Northern Solomons Southern Philippines.
Frank began his flying career in Longview, TX as a crop duster. The opportunities of the oil patch soon landed him in Houston where he began a career flying with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation (Transco) as a pipeline inspector. Frank flew his entire career for Transco. The planes evolved over the years as did Frank and he retired proudly in the left seat, flying their Falcon jet.
Frank met his wife Darling in his early years at Transco and he was an amazing dedicated Dad to three children: Kevin Frank, Darlyce Dawn, and Rhonda Renee. Frank was an avid outdoorsman and never missed a chance to hunt or fish. He embraced the concepts of conservation and encouraged his kids to do the same. Frank was blessed with five grandchildren and Grandpa Frank put a rod and reel in each of their hands and passed on his doctrine of conservation and preservation of species early on. He shared his skills, life lessons, humor and wisdom with each of them.
Frank was a life member of the Coastal Conservation Association and the National Rifle Association.
Frank never met a stranger and helped family, friends and others whenever and wherever he could. He never asked for anything in return or recognition; having satisfaction that someone was better off. He became a volunteer, then substitute teacher and eventually a teacher aid in the Bryan Independent School District.
He is survived by daughters, Rhonda Gregg Hirsch (Steve) and Darlyce Fender (David); grandchildren: Russell Gregg II (Stacey), Rebecca Gregg Cantrell (Shane), Matthew Bennett (Samantha Robertson), Aaron Bennett (Carolyn) and Kevin Bennett; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Frank's family wishes to extend special thanks to Anchor HOSPICE for their compassionate care of our dad.
Frank was humble, loved unconditionally, lived his life completely and fully, and left this life with a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment. He was a faithful, dedicated servant of our Lord. Matthew 4:19 "Come, follow Me," Jesus said, "and I will make you fishers of men."
A memorial service celebrating Frank's life is to be conducted Sunday, December 6th at 1:30 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, TX. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Frank Fotorny may be directed to The Galveston Bay Foundation or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Frank's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
.
Tight lines and full stringers, Daddy!