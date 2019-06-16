Home

Frank Hebner, Jr. (90), loving husband of Ann Hebner, father of Bryant and Gina, father-in-law of Marianne and Steve, and grandfather of Grant, Victoria, and Allison went to God's Kingdom on May 16, 2019. Frank was born on August 8, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Frank and Mary Hebner. He was the brother of Louise Hebner Spitler. Frank graduated in 1949 from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the Texas Aggie Band. He joined the Texas Highway Department in 1949 and over his 38 years of service became the District 12 Construction Engineer responsible for the construction of the highways and bridges in the Houston Galveston area. Frank was devoted to his family. His sense of family values will live on in his children and grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019
