Legends Tri-County Funeral Home and Services
101 Centerpoint Rd.
San Marcos, TX 78666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
the Brown home
Frank Houser Jr.


1942 - 2019
Frank Houser Jr. Obituary
Frank Sherrod Houser, Jr.
1942-2019
Houser, Frank Sherrod Jr. It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Sherrod Houser, Jr. announces his passing on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his children, Stacy (Sean), Gavin (R.J.). Frank will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Cameron, Orange and Riley, and by his Brother, Ron (Karen).
A celebration of life will be held on August 10th at the Brown home at 1:00 p.m., Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Frank to SENG.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019
