Frank G. Jensen
1930-2020
Frank G. Jensen died June 5, 2020 in Randallstown, Maryland. Frank was a native New Yorker having spent his childhood and early adulthood in Manhattan and The Bronx. He relished in telling his childhood stories of living in the city to his grandchildren, and also his many Boy Scout adventures outside of the city and of his Eagle Scout accomplishment. Despite having lived in Sugar Land for thirty-six years he never lost his accent and enjoyed engaging in typical New York banter. He was also a proud graduate of King's Point, The United States Merchant Marine Academy, and would gladly sing its song, Heave Ho, to anyone who would listen. Following his graduation he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War followed by a long career in the cogeneration power plant industry.
He was also proud of his Danish heritage and not looking his age, but more importantly, of his children Karen (Eric), Chris (Kathie), Gregg (Sharon), Laura (Jay) and especially his special needs son, Keith. He was equally proud of his eight grandchildren. In addition to his children and grandchildren he is survived by his lovely wife of sixty-six years, Marion, and his beloved rescue dog, Bailey.
A memorial at King's Point will be held in the near future. Donations can be made to The Arc of Howard County, (archoward.org), The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org), or a charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.