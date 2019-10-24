|
Frank Thomas Leder
1936-2019
Frank Leder was born on September 11, 1936 in Houston, Texas. After graduating from Rice University, he worked in the oil and gas business. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years Betty, sons Glenn, John, and James & his wife Anne, Six grandchildren Amy, Sean, Sarah, Drake, Luke, Thad and Devin. Frank loved the outdoors and hunting, deer and ducks. He loved to travel. He and Betty went to all fifty states and all the continents except Antarctica. He was loved and respected. There will be a visitation Saturday, October 26th at 12:00 PM and at 1:00 PM a graveside service and burial at the South Park Cemetery and Funeral Home at 1310 North Main Street, Pearland, TX 77581. There will be a memorial Sunday, October 27th at 12:00 PM at the Norchester Clubhouse.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019