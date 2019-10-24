Houston Chronicle Obituaries
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Norchester Clubhouse
Frank Leder


1936 - 2019
Frank Leder Obituary
Frank Thomas Leder
1936-2019
Frank Leder was born on September 11, 1936 in Houston, Texas. After graduating from Rice University, he worked in the oil and gas business. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years Betty, sons Glenn, John, and James & his wife Anne, Six grandchildren Amy, Sean, Sarah, Drake, Luke, Thad and Devin. Frank loved the outdoors and hunting, deer and ducks. He loved to travel. He and Betty went to all fifty states and all the continents except Antarctica. He was loved and respected. There will be a visitation Saturday, October 26th at 12:00 PM and at 1:00 PM a graveside service and burial at the South Park Cemetery and Funeral Home at 1310 North Main Street, Pearland, TX 77581. There will be a memorial Sunday, October 27th at 12:00 PM at the Norchester Clubhouse.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
